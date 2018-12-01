Sharks' Martin Jones: Sunk by Sens

Jones stopped 21 of 26 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

The score was only 1-1 midway through the second period, but after that the wheels came off for Jones and the Sharks. The 28-year-old is stuck in a rough patch, going 1-2-2 over his last five starts with a 4.20 GAA and .858 save percentage. Look for Aaron Dell to continue drawing additional assignments in net until Jones finds his form again.