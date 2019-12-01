Sharks' Martin Jones: Surprise starter in Arizona
Jones will be between the pipes for Saturday's road contest in Arizona. Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Jones will start the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after winning 4-1 on Nov. 29. The Sharks' starting netminder is 9-1-0 in his last 10 appearances, so perhaps the team is looking to ride his hot hand, electing to start Jones over Aaron Dell.
