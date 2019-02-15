Sharks' Martin Jones: Surrenders four in loss

Jones allowed four goals on 28 shots during Thursday's 5-1 home loss to the Capitals.

Jones' win streak ends at five games with the loss, but he's still managed a 12-2-0 record in his last 14 starts despite a 2.96 GAA and .899 save percentage during that span. The 29-year-old stands at a 27-11-5 record with a 2.90 GAA and .898 save percentage in 43 starts but probably gets enough starter's volume and goal support to merit playing regularly.