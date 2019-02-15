Sharks' Martin Jones: Surrenders four in loss
Jones allowed four goals on 28 shots during Thursday's 5-1 home loss to the Capitals.
Jones' win streak ends at five games with the loss, but he's still managed a 12-2-0 record in his last 14 starts despite a 2.96 GAA and .899 save percentage during that span. The 29-year-old stands at a 27-11-5 record with a 2.90 GAA and .898 save percentage in 43 starts but probably gets enough starter's volume and goal support to merit playing regularly.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...