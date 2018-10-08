Sharks' Martin Jones: Surrenders three goals in loss

Jones allowed three goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.

Jones was perfect until the scoring started when the Islanders' Anders Lee knocked home a rebound on the power play late in the second period. Two more scores followed in the third period and an empty-netter later sealed it. It's been a rough start for Jones, who has allowed nine goals on 64 shots through the first three games to post a .859 save percentage and a 1-2-0 record. He'll likely take a breather for Tuesday's game against the Flyers and be back at it Thursday against the Rangers.