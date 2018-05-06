Sharks' Martin Jones: Tabbed for Game 6

Jones is slated to start Game 6 against the visiting Golden Knights, as NHL.com reports that are no lineup changes expected for the Sharks in this must-win contest.

Jones has been pulled twice in these conference semifinals -- including Game 5 on Friday, when backup Aaron Dell stopped all seven shots in relief -- but it appears that the Sharks will stick with their No. 1 backstop in the biggest game of their 2017-18 campaign. It's worth noting that Jones' most recent win at the Shark Tank was a 34-save shutout.