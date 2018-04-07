Sharks' Martin Jones: Tabbed to start regular-season finale
Jones will start in goal Saturday night versus the visiting Wild, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With this being the final regular-season game for both teams, there's a chance that we could see some fresh faces among the skaters. Jones has recorded at least 30 wins in three straight seasons while hovering around a .915 save percentage over that span. His next opponent ranks 17th in road scoring at 2.73 goals per game, which coincidentally mirrors San Jose's scoring output away from the Shark Tank.
