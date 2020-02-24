Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Taken down by Islanders

Jones gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

All three goals allowed by Jones were absolute snipes. Regardless, he dropped his second straight start and has recorded only two wins since the start of December. Jones, who has been usurped by Aaron Dell as the lead goaltender in San Jose, owns a sub-.900 save percentage in each of the last two seasons.

