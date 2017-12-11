Sharks' Martin Jones: Takes loss in overtime versus Wild
Jones allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Wild on Sunday.
The Sharks goaltender started the season well, but he's suddenly ice cold, having allowed at least four goals in each of the last four games. In December, he owns a 1-2-1 record and .860 save percentage. That coming on the heels of a November to remember, where he recorded a 1.85 GAA and .935 save percentage. Jones will have a few days off and then try to right the ship against the Flames on Thursday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...