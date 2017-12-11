Jones allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Wild on Sunday.

The Sharks goaltender started the season well, but he's suddenly ice cold, having allowed at least four goals in each of the last four games. In December, he owns a 1-2-1 record and .860 save percentage. That coming on the heels of a November to remember, where he recorded a 1.85 GAA and .935 save percentage. Jones will have a few days off and then try to right the ship against the Flames on Thursday.