Sharks' Martin Jones: Takes overtime loss

Jones allowed four goals on 26 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

The Sharks had a chance to advance Monday, but Jones' leaky performance means the series will see a Game 7 in San Jose on Wednesday. Jones has made improvements with 14 goals allowed in six starts in the series. He will need to bounce back from the loss to keep the Sharks' season going.

More News
Our Latest Stories