Jones will guard the home goal in Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Devan Dubnyk got lit up in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues, so Jones will return to the blue paint. The 31-year-old Jones struggled in February with an .880 save percentage, but he received enough offensive support to propel him to a 3-3-1 record in that stretch. The matchup against Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche is certainly daunting, even if Cale Makar (upper body) is sitting out.