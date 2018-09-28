Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Calgary
Jones will start between the pipes in Thursday's home preseason matchup with the Flames, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones is expected to go the distance in what could be his final appearance this preseason. The 28-year-old veteran will once again be a workhorse for the Sharks in 2018-19.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...