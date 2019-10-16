Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Hurricanes

Jones will patrol the home crease for Wednesday's game against the Hurricanes, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

After allowing exactly four goals in each of the first three games, Jones bounced back with a superb 36-save effort in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames. Jones can be a streaky goaltender, so starting him when he's playing like this can be rewarding. The Hurricanes are on the second half of back-to-back games, and they've scored just four goals over their last two outings.