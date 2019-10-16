Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Hurricanes
Jones will patrol the home crease for Wednesday's game against the Hurricanes, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
After allowing exactly four goals in each of the first three games, Jones bounced back with a superb 36-save effort in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames. Jones can be a streaky goaltender, so starting him when he's playing like this can be rewarding. The Hurricanes are on the second half of back-to-back games, and they've scored just four goals over their last two outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.