Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Islanders
Jones will protect the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Islanders, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
Jones has struggled all season, and it's gotten even worse in November with an .877 save percentage over eight games. However, the 29-year-old notched six wins in that span thanks to superb offensive support. This will be a difficult task for Jones, though, as he'll face off against the red-hot Islanders, who have won 15 of their past 16 games.
