Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Oilers
Jones will protect the home net in Tuesday's matchup against the Oilers, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Oilers come to town on a three-game win streak, and they're likely eager for a matchup against Jones, who has allowed at least four goals in over half of his starts. The 29-year-old backstop has a putrid .888 save percentage and 3.31 GAA en route to a 5-7-1 record. It's tough to trust Jones in season-long fantasy leagues, although he's always capable of stealing a game as he did by stopping 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's win over the Predators.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Emerges with win in goalie duel•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up five goals in win•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending net Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Hangs on for win•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod against Hawks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.