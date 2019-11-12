Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Oilers

Jones will protect the home net in Tuesday's matchup against the Oilers, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Oilers come to town on a three-game win streak, and they're likely eager for a matchup against Jones, who has allowed at least four goals in over half of his starts. The 29-year-old backstop has a putrid .888 save percentage and 3.31 GAA en route to a 5-7-1 record. It's tough to trust Jones in season-long fantasy leagues, although he's always capable of stealing a game as he did by stopping 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's win over the Predators.