Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Predators

Jones will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road matchup with Nashville.

Jones has struggled early on this season, suffering back-to-back losses to Vegas while registering an ugly 4.80 GAA and .862 save percentage. The 29-year-old backstop will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Predators team that's scored eight goals through its first two games of the campaign.

