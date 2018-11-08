Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Stars
Jones will defend the away net Thursday against the Stars.
Despite mediocre performances in goal recently, Jones has taken home a victory in six of his last seven starts and hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 14 against the Devils. That streak could be put to the test Thursday against a Stars club notching 3.86 goals per game at home this season -- good for fifth in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...