Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Stars

Jones will defend the away net Thursday against the Stars.

Despite mediocre performances in goal recently, Jones has taken home a victory in six of his last seven starts and hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 14 against the Devils. That streak could be put to the test Thursday against a Stars club notching 3.86 goals per game at home this season -- good for fifth in the NHL.

