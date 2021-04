Jones will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones has lost five straight starts while posting an .852 save percentage and a 4.11 GAA. Two of those losses were to the Wild, but Jones is still the Sharks' best option in net because Devan Dubnyk was traded to Colorado. The Wild are red-hot right now, winning six straight games while averaging 4.33 goals.