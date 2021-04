Jones will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones is in a rough patch, as he's lost three straight starts while posting an .810 save percentage. He's endured some highs and lows all year, as he's posted a 15-11-2 record and an .899 save percentage. The Wild enter Saturday's game with a 3-1-1- record over the last five contests while averaging 3.8 goals.