Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending net Monday
Jones will defend the blue paint for Monday's matchup with the Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones is riding a six-game winning streak, during which he has logged a 2.32 GAA and .922 save percentage. Despite the netminder's strong performances, the Sharks remain six points behind Vegas for the Pacific Division title. With six more outings following Monday's tilt, the 27-year-old is unlikely to reach the 60-game threshold for the first time in three years, but should still be able to register a third consecutive 30-win campaign.
