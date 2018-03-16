Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Friday
Jones will be between the pipes versus the Flames on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Jones is sporting a 5-2-0 record over his last seven outings, along with a 2.18 GAA. Lifetime against Calgary, the netminder is 6-3-0 with a .912 save percentage and will look for win No. 7. With Jones taking the opening contest of the Sharks' back-to-back, fantasy owners can likely expect to see Aaron Dell face off with the Canucks on Saturday -- although no official confirmation has been announced by the team.
