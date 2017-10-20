Jones will patrol the crease against New Jersey on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

After beginning the year with a pair disappointing outings (four goals allowed in each), Jones appears to have bounced back with wins in each of his last two starts. Friday's clash will test the netminder, as he goes up against the second hottest offense in the league in the Devils, who are averaging 4.29 goals per game.

