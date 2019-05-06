Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Monday
Jones will defend the cage on the road for Monday's Game 6 clash with Colorado.
Jones has faced less than 30 shots in all but one of the five second-round matchups with Colorado. The Avs will need to test the netminder significantly more Monday if they hope to force a Game 7 back in Colorado. Backed by an offense scoring at a 3.08 goals per game rate (fourth highest in the postseason), Jones doesn't need to be perfect, just good enough.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...