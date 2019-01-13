Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Saturday
Jones will be the home starter for Saturday's game versus the Senators, Sheng Peng of the Professional Hockey Writers Association reports.
Jones is seeking his seventh straight win against the Senators, who lit him up for five goals during a Dec. 1 loss. He has been solid but not phenomenal during his winning streak, recording a .911 save percentage and 2.51 GAA. The Senators have a surprisingly high-scoring offense for their place in the standings, ranking 10th in the league with 3.16 goals per game. Jones' bumpy play can cause stress for owners opting to start him.
