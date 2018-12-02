Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Sunday
Jones will protect the road net in Sunday's game versus the Canadiens, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones will start in goal for the second straight day, as he was lit up for five goals on 26 shots by the Senators on Saturday. Both teams will be on the second half of back-to-back games. Drawing the Canadiens could be favorable for Jones to get back on track, as the Habs averaged 2.4 goals per game over their last five contests.
