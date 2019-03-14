Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Thursday

Jones will defend the cage against the Panthers at home Thursday.

Jones is riding a five-game winning streak, including a 24-save, shutout performance versus the Wild on Monday. The last time the netminder squared off with Florida, he was shelled for five goals on 21 shots. The 28-year-old figures to carry the bulk of the load the rest of the way.

