Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Tuesday
Jones will guard the cage on the road for Tuesday's Game 3 matchup with Colorado.
Jones went 1-2 with a 3.15 GAA in three away matches in the opening round against Vegas. For his career, the netminder has dominated the Avs, as he is 10-3-1 with a 2.85 GAA in 14 regular-season clashes. Still, the 28-year-old was pulled twice in the playoffs and has been far from rock solid this postseason.
