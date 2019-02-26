Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Tuesday
Jones will tend the road goal for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Paul Gackle of the Sharks official site reports.
It will be his first start since giving up four goals and getting the hook from his last start. Jones should be busy, facing a Boston offense that ranks ninth in the league in shots per game (32.6). The Bruins have given Jones the most trouble in his career, as he's accumulated a .861 save percentage and 3.86 GAA in five starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...