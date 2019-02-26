Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Tuesday

Jones will tend the road goal for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Paul Gackle of the Sharks official site reports.

It will be his first start since giving up four goals and getting the hook from his last start. Jones should be busy, facing a Boston offense that ranks ninth in the league in shots per game (32.6). The Bruins have given Jones the most trouble in his career, as he's accumulated a .861 save percentage and 3.86 GAA in five starts.