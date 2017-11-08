Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Wednesday
Jones will be between the pipes against the Lightning on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones will be looking for his fourth straight win after putting up a trio of solid outings in which he posted a 1.30 GAA and .938 save percentage. It won't be an easy task for the netminder, considering he is squaring off with the NHL's most potent offense (3.87 goals per game) and the current wins leader in Andrei Vasilevskiy.
