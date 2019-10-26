Sharks' Martin Jones: Third straight winless start

Jones allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Friday.

It's been a tough go for Jones to start the 2019-20 season, with a save percentage under .900 and a GAA hovering around three-an-a-half goals per game. He's winless in his last three starts (0-2-1) and may start ceding more starts to backup Aaron Dell if he can't right the ship soon.