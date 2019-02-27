Sharks' Martin Jones: Thumped in Boston
Jones stopped 28 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
The 29-year-old is having a rough couple of weeks. Jones has coughed up at least four goals in four of his last six starts, going 2-3-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .877 save percentage over that stretch -- and that's despite posting a shutout in Pittsburgh on Feb. 21. The Sharks are off until Friday, so Jones will get a little rest and a chance to clear his head before a likely home start against the Avalanche.
