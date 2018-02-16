Sharks' Martin Jones: Ties season high with 43 saves
Jones tied a season high with 43 saves in Thursday's win over Vancouver.
Jones has been at the top of his game of late, advancing to 17-15-5 on the season with a .915 save percentage. He's been inconsistent overall, but the Sharks are sitting in a playoff spot and will be relying on their starting netminder more than ever. Given his ability to come in clutch in the past, Jones makes for a solid fantasy play in the final two months of the regular season.
