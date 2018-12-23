Sharks' Martin Jones: Toppled by Kings

Jones stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

His up-and-down December continues -- Jones is now 5-3-1 in 10 appearances on the month with a 2.61 GAA and .910 save percentage. That's actually a step up from his performance through the first two months of the season, but still not up the standards he established in his first three campaigns with the Sharks, suggesting further improvement could be on the way.