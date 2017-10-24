Jones saved 31 of 32 shots during Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Jones has now won four consecutive games with just five goals allowed and a .956 save percentage. It's an encouraging turnaround after saving just 51 of 59 shots in consecutive losses to start the campaign. It's definitely worth noting that the four-game winning streak has come against an underwhelming collection of Eastern Conference teams (Sabres, Canadiens, Devils and Rangers), so it's probably too early to catapult Jones up the goalie rankings too high. In fact, this might prove to be an excellent sell-high spot.