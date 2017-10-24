Sharks' Martin Jones: Turns away 31 shots for win
Jones saved 31 of 32 shots during Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Jones has now won four consecutive games with just five goals allowed and a .956 save percentage. It's an encouraging turnaround after saving just 51 of 59 shots in consecutive losses to start the campaign. It's definitely worth noting that the four-game winning streak has come against an underwhelming collection of Eastern Conference teams (Sabres, Canadiens, Devils and Rangers), so it's probably too early to catapult Jones up the goalie rankings too high. In fact, this might prove to be an excellent sell-high spot.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Monday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Shuts down Devils in win•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Friday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Earns victory over Montreal with 28-save showing•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal against Canadiens•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops 23 for first win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...