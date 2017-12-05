Jones stopped 25 of 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to Washington on Monday.

Jones has now allowed four or more goals in consecutive starts since returning from a lower-body injury. The injury may still be hindering the 28-year-old, and running into two high-powered offenses (Tampa Bay and Washington) hasn't helped either. Jones is now 10-6-1 on the year with a 2.23 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Owners may want to monitor the British Columbia native closely until he snaps out of this funk.

