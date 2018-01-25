Sharks' Martin Jones: Unavailable once again

Jones (undisclosed) won't dress Thursday evening, when the Sharks play host to the Rangers.

Aaron Dell is the confirmed starter for the upcoming contest, and Troy Grosenick reportedly will serve in a backup capacity. By sitting out a fourth straight game, Jones can now use the All-Star break for an elongated period of rest, as the Sharks won't play again until next Tuesday's road contest in Pittsburgh.

