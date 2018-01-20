Sharks' Martin Jones: Unavailable Saturday
Jones is considered day-to-day with a "minor" injury and won't play Saturday against the Penguins, Paul Gackle of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones' day-to-day tag reinforces the notion that his injury is a "minor" one, but he should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's matchup with Anaheim at this juncture. Aaron Dell will shoulder the load in goal for the Sharks until Jones is given the green light to return.
