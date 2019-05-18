Sharks' Martin Jones: Unlucky in Game 4 loss

Jones stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

Jones was beat by Blues winger Ivan Barbashev after a defensive blunder by Brent Burns in the first minute of the game, and a Tyler Bozak power-play goal later in the frame would account for all the damage against Jones. His Sharks teammates were only able to crack Jordan Binnington once at the other end of the ice. Jones will hope for better support at home in Sunday's Game 5.