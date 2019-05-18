Sharks' Martin Jones: Unlucky in Game 4 loss
Jones stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.
Jones was beat by Blues winger Ivan Barbashev after a defensive blunder by Brent Burns in the first minute of the game, and a Tyler Bozak power-play goal later in the frame would account for all the damage against Jones. His Sharks teammates were only able to crack Jordan Binnington once at the other end of the ice. Jones will hope for better support at home in Sunday's Game 5.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...