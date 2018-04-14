Sharks' Martin Jones: Unsurprisingly named Game 2 starter
Jones is slated to start Game 2 against host Anaheim on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
We see absolutely no reason why the Sharks would turn to backup Aaron Dell in this playoff contest, especially after Jones shut out the Ducks upon a 25-save performance Thursday. Therefore, fantasy owners can confidently deploy Jones in playoff pools as he embarks on his 34th career postseason outing. The British Columbia native carries a 17-14-0 with a 1.95 GAA and .928 save percentage in the playoffs, with the rate stats looking signficiantly better than his career averages (2.34, .916).
