Jones will protect the home net from the Ducks in Saturday night's game.

It's "Star Wars Night" at the Shark Tank, and at least on paper, it looks as though the force will be with Jones. He'll field shots from a Ducks team that has lost two straight -- including a 5-3 defeat from the Predators on Friday -- and Anaheim still has the worst power-play conversion rate in the entire league. Jones, with his sturdy 6-3-0 record, 2.12 GAA and .927 save percentage -- makes for a quality starting option in all fantasy formats.