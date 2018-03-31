Sharks' Martin Jones: Will counter Golden Knights
Jones is in Vegas preparing to take on the Golden Knights on Saturday,
Jones defeated the shockingly good expansion club at the Shark Tank on March 22, stopping 24 of 25 shots in the process. If he can replicate that outcome Saturday, it will mark three straight seasons of Jones recording at least 30 wins. With further consideration to his four shutouts and .917 save percentage, the B.C. native remains a dependable fantasy option in most setups.
