Sharks' Martin Jones: Will start third straight contest

Jones will get the road start against the Blue Jackets on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Since returning from a four-game hiatus due to an undisclosed injury, Jones will look to bounce back from two straight losses, although he posted a .932 save percentage in that span. The 28-year-old backstop draws a favorable matchup too, as the Blue Jackets have averaged just 1.8 goals per game in 10 contests since the calendar flip.

