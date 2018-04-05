Sharks' Martin Jones: WIll start Thursday
Jones will face an avalanche of pucks in Thursday's matchup with Colorado, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones is currently bogged down in a three-game losing streak in which he's registered an .890 save percentage. While the Sharks have already secured a playoff spot, an extended slump from the netminder could see them facing an early exit. The 28-year-old is winless in his prior pair of meetings with the Avalanche this season, along with a 3.66 GAA.
