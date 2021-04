Jones allowed four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Jones fell apart in the second period, allowing three goals to let the Ducks take control. The 31-year-old goalie slipped to 14-8-2 with a 3.07 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 25 outings. He's been the hot hand for the Sharks lately, so Jones was likely due for a rough outing. Jones and Devan Dubnyk are likely to split a pair of games versus the Kings on Friday and Saturday.