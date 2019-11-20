Sharks' Martin Jones: Win streak snapped by Oilers

Jones allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

So long to Jones' six-game winning streak -- the goalie had a rude return to what we've come to expect from him. Jones dropped to 8-8-1 with a 3.34 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 18 appearances. Now that the winning streak is over, expect coach Pete DeBoer to give Aaron Dell a start in the near future -- the backup hasn't played since Nov. 2, a span of seven games.