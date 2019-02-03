Sharks' Martin Jones: Winner in 10 of last 12
Jones made 31 stops on 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.
The break apparently couldn't have come at a better time for Jones. Although he won nine of 11 heading into the All-Star break, he also posted an .802 save percentage in the three final games prior to the time off. He obviously got back on track with this overtime win. Jones hasn't had a problem winning this season, as he owns a 24-10-4 record, but his other numbers are rather disappointing. He possesses a 2.95 GAA and an .896 save percentage this season.
