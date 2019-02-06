Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins 25th game
Jones allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Jets on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old continued his strong play after the break with another victory. In two games since the All-Star game, Jones is 2-0-0 with a .933 save percentage. In three games prior to the break, he went 1-2-0 with an .802 save percentage. Overall, Jones has been disappointing this season, but he has won plenty behind a strong offense. He is 25-10-4 with an .897 save percentage and 2.92 GAA in 2018-19.
