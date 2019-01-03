Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins despite struggles

Jones allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 5-4 victory against the Avalanche on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old continues to win despite subpar play. That's the seventh time this season Jones has picked up a victory despite posting a save percentage of .900 or worse. He is 17-8-4 and yet, his other numbers are atrocious -- 2.91 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Owners needing wins should continue to start Jones, but he's probably going to be detrimental in the other categories.