Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins fifth straight start
Jones stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 5-3 win over the Ducks on Thursday.
Jones has now collected five straight wins despite allowing 14 goals in those starts. He's received 23 goals of support from his Sharks teammates in that span. For the year, the 29-year-old has a 7-7-1 record with a 3.27 GAA and an .888 save percentage. While he's still not easy to trust in season-long fantasy, he could be a decent DFS option Saturday versus the Red Wings' league-worst offense.
