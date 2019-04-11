Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins Game 1 versus Vegas

Jones made 24 saves on 26 shots in a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Jones will want to put the regular season that saw him end with a 2.94 GAA and an .896 save percentage out of his memory, and staking the Sharks to a 1-0 series lead is a good opening act for the 29-year-old goalie. Jones will likely man the crease as long as he's healthy, as he started 62 games this year despite his struggles.