Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins Game 2

Jones allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday. The Sharks lead the first-round series 2-0.

The Sharks have managed to take both games in Anaheim to start this first-round series behind the play of Jones, who has recorded a .964 save percentage and a shutout in the first two games. Martin is underrated playoff goaltender. In 34 playoff games, he is 18-14 with a .928 save percentage and 1.95 GAA. It won't be a surprise if Martin continues to play well at home in Game 3.